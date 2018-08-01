Dr. Lisa Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Allen, MD
Dr. Lisa Allen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pennington, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell.
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Advanced Surgical Associates of Nj2 Capital Way Ste 356, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (856) 537-6000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 3 Penns Trl Fl 2, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (609) 537-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful a friend and breast cancer survivor recommended Dr. Allen. She is so kind and compassionate and explained every detail about my breast cancer situation in a way that helped me feel very informed about my surgery and the treatment options (based on my pathology) that would follow surgery. Not only is Dr. Allen the director of the Capital Health Breast Center, her team is also very caring and friendly. I will be forever grateful that Dr. Allen is my doctor.
About Dr. Lisa Allen, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
