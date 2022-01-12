Overview of Dr. Lisa Kransdorf, MD

Dr. Lisa Kransdorf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Kransdorf works at UCLA Comprehensive Health Program in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.