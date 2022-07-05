Overview

Dr. Lisa Tannock, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Tannock works at Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.