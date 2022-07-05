Dr. Lisa Tannock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Tannock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Tannock, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Tannock works at
Locations
Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center2195 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 125, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 323-2232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tannock?
Dr. Tannock provides excellent care for diabetes patients. My mother was referred to her, and after several years of working with Dr. Tannock, was taken off the insulin she had taken for years. She not only looks at the readings on the meter, she investigates to find out what is going on with her patients. My husband and I transferred from another endocrinologist in Lexington to Dr. Tannock a few years ago, and we are quite happy with the change. She is more than sitting at the computer looking at your blood work results. She is also very nice and listens to your concerns.
About Dr. Lisa Tannock, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U WA
- U Toronto
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tannock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tannock accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tannock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannock. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tannock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tannock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.