Offers telehealth
Dr. Maali Milhem, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Cabell Huntington Hospital.
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group Endocrinology1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste B360, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Dr. Milhem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milhem has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milhem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Milhem. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milhem.
