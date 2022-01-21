See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Lissette Cortazar, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (7)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lissette Cortazar, MD

Dr. Lissette Cortazar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Cortazar works at Beethoven Brown MD Mph PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cortazar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beethoven Brown MD Mph PA
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 402, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 815-0055
  2. 2
    Glowing Healthcare LLC
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 5002, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 815-0055

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis
Schizophrenia
Somatoform Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Amazing, treated well and wasn't too much time waiting.
    — Jan 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Lissette Cortazar, MD
    About Dr. Lissette Cortazar, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477850410
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lissette Cortazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cortazar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cortazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cortazar works at Beethoven Brown MD Mph PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cortazar’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortazar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

