Dr. Lloyd Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Hoffman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lloyd Hoffman, MD
Dr. Lloyd Hoffman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
-
1
Laser & Skin Surgery Center® of New York317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 941-5055Monday8:00am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 7:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 7:30pm
-
2
Lloyd A Hoffman MD12a E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 861-1640
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
Dr. Lloyd Hoffman is an amazing surgeon and a fine and understanding person. His support team is excellent. I recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Lloyd Hoffman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720130610
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- New York Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.