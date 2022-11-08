See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Lloyd Hoffman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lloyd Hoffman, MD

Dr. Lloyd Hoffman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Hoffman works at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations

    Laser & Skin Surgery Center® of New York
    317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 941-5055
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Lloyd A Hoffman MD
    12a E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 861-1640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Skin Cancer
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr. Lloyd Hoffman is an amazing surgeon and a fine and understanding person. His support team is excellent. I recommend him without hesitation.
    Ruth K. — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Lloyd Hoffman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720130610
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    Residency
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Internship
    • New York Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin and Marshall College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lloyd Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoffman works at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hoffman’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

