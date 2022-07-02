Dr. Mailander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lois Mailander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lois Mailander, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Mailander works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Specilaists Inc.4224 Houma Blvd Ste 500, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-0842
East Jefferson General Hospital4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Went to her 25 yrs ago for cardiology preventative care. She is great and I highly recommend her. I’m 77 and in good health!
About Dr. Lois Mailander, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mailander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mailander works at
Dr. Mailander speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mailander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mailander.
