Dr. Long Hoang, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Long Hoang, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, JPS Family Health Center and Medical City Fort Worth.
They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 855 Montgomery St Fl 3, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-7622
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-1395
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- JPS Family Health Center
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Long is fantastic. Even better he fixed me! No more abdominal pain. Thank you, Dr. Long!
About Dr. Long Hoang, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoang has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
