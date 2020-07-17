Overview of Dr. Lora Pomykala, MD

Dr. Lora Pomykala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Pomykala works at THE MEDICAL GROUP in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.