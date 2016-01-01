Dr. Aliksanian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lori Aliksanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lori Aliksanian, MD
Dr. Lori Aliksanian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Segundo, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Aliksanian works at
Dr. Aliksanian's Office Locations
Advantage Wound Care222 N Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 2175, El Segundo, CA 90245 Directions (877) 878-3289
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 968-0068Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lori Aliksanian, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1801021514
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aliksanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aliksanian speaks Armenian.
Dr. Aliksanian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aliksanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aliksanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aliksanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.