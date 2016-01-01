See All General Surgeons in El Segundo, CA
Dr. Lori Aliksanian, MD

General Surgery
Map Pin Small El Segundo, CA
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lori Aliksanian, MD

Dr. Lori Aliksanian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Segundo, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Aliksanian works at Advantage Wound Care in El Segundo, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aliksanian's Office Locations

    Advantage Wound Care
    222 N Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 2175, El Segundo, CA 90245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 878-3289
    HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office
    19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 968-0068
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Hidradenitis
Varicose Veins
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Hidradenitis
Varicose Veins

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Lori Aliksanian, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Armenian
    • 1801021514
    Education & Certifications

    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
