Overview

Dr. Lori Berman, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Berman works at Valley Stream Pediatrics in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.