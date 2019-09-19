Overview of Dr. Lori Paragas, DPM

Dr. Lori Paragas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.



Dr. Paragas works at CT Family Foot Care and Surgery LLC in Hamden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.