Dr. Lori Paragas, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Hamden, CT
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lori Paragas, DPM

Dr. Lori Paragas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.

Dr. Paragas works at CT Family Foot Care and Surgery LLC in Hamden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paragas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ct Family Foot Care and Surgery LLC
    1952 Whitney Ave Ste 3, Hamden, CT 06517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 288-0129

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 19, 2019
    Dr. Paragas and her staff are always prompt, courteous and knowledgeable.
    Karen Ohlmann — Sep 19, 2019
    About Dr. Lori Paragas, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477535904
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Yale Affil Prgm
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rensselaer
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Paragas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paragas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paragas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paragas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paragas works at CT Family Foot Care and Surgery LLC in Hamden, CT. View the full address on Dr. Paragas’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paragas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paragas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paragas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paragas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

