Dr. Louis Arroyo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Arroyo, MD
Dr. Louis Arroyo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Dr. Arroyo's Office Locations
-
1
Youth Development Svcs12 N State Rt 17 Ste 313, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 291-1134
-
2
Adult Outpatient Mental Health Clinics At Harbor House641 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-4750
-
3
Quispe Counseling and Therapy LLC205 Robin Rd Ste 320, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 291-1134
-
4
Harbor House Integrated Treatment for Co-occurring Disorders (it-cod)645 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2805
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Arroyo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538114103
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
