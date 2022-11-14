Dr. Louis Costa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Costa, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Costa, MD
Dr. Louis Costa, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Costa's Office Locations
Crantford Costa Plastic Surgery247 CALHOUN ST, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 722-5904
I wouldn’t let anyone else touch my face. Dr Costa is a gifted surgeon and he has a huge heart to go with it. I am so pleased with the work he did for me. Life changing.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Costa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costa accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.