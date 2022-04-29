Dr. Luke Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luke Evans, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Evans works at
RMG Arapahoe in Littleton Clinic & Endoscopy Center1001 Southpark Dr, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 722-8987Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
I spent years being blown-off by other Doctors with my often debilitating GI issues. When I finally got a referral to see Dr. Evans I was nervous about being ignored again. Within just a few minutes of actively listening to my story - Dr. Evans had questions and a potential diagnosis. He was clear that if his first inclination was wrong it could take some time and tests to figure out why my body was giving me trouble. But he was pretty confident he was correct and set a course for treatment/medication. He trusted me to know my body best and I felt truly heard by a Doctor, and that he wanted to be a team to resolve my issues! I went home crying tears of joy, got my script the next morning, and within 2 days I had relief! 15 years of suffering over because he cared to listen and diagnosed me properly. It's been 8 months now and I'm still doing wonderfully on my medication. My GI issue resolving is helping me to resolve anxiety and weight gain that developed due to the GI issues.
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205822707
- University Of Michigan Med Center|University of Michigan Medical Center, Gastroenterology
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Graduate School Of Med
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evans speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.