Dr. Lydia Young Choi-Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Lydia Young Choi-Kim, MD
Dr. Lydia Young Choi-Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Karmanos Cancer Center4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (800) 527-6266Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Karmanos Cancer Institute at Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center31995 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (800) 527-6266Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Choi really shows that she cares about the patient and the patients family. She answers the calls and provides timely responses to our questions. Thank you for your knowledge, expertise and most important your kindness.
About Dr. Lydia Young Choi-Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- General Surgery
