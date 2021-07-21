Dr. Lyle Haskell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haskell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyle Haskell, DPM
Dr. Lyle Haskell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allen, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
North Texas Foot Group1105 Central Expy N Ste 220, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 727-7060
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Been a patient of Dr Haskell since 2016, great doctor and Stephanie is awesome
- Podiatry
- English
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Haskell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haskell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haskell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haskell has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haskell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Haskell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haskell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haskell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haskell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.