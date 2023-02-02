Dr. Lyle Leipziger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leipziger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyle Leipziger, MD
Overview of Dr. Lyle Leipziger, MD
Dr. Lyle Leipziger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Leipziger's Office Locations
Lyle Leipziger MD900 Northern Blvd Ste 130, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 465-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leipziger?
I would recommend Dr. Leipziger to anyone! He is warm, relatable and attentive to every detail. He answered every question and anticipated every concern. I am very grateful for Dr. Leipziger, the surgery transformed my life.
About Dr. Lyle Leipziger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356475883
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Mt Sinai Hospital|Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr|Ny Hospital Cornell Med Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leipziger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leipziger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leipziger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

81 patients have reviewed Dr. Leipziger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leipziger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leipziger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leipziger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.