Dr. Mac Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mac Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
The Physicians Group LLC9800 Broadway Ext Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 692-3708Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Dennis E. Foster MD Orthopedic Surgery Inc.3130 SW 89th St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 692-3737Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Mac Moore, MD10001 S Western Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 692-3708
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Dr. Moore is always willing to listen and honestly assess the diagnosis. Each encounter with Dr. Moore and his willingness to involve whatever specialist needed are refreshing. Dr. Moore is that doctor whose care brings about a calmness in the patient and confidence that he had my best interest top of mind. His amazing skills and caring interpersonal skills are what we, the patients, are craving in our healthcare professionals. Thank you, Dr. Moore, for your competent, kind care.
About Dr. Mac Moore, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811036692
- Arizona Health Sciences Center, Tuscon
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana State University
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
