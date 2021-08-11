Overview

Dr. Magdalena Nowak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from POMORSKA MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital and Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.



Dr. Nowak works at Mercyhealth in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.