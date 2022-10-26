Overview

Dr. Mahmoud El Banna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. El Banna works at Regional Internal Medicine in Somerset, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.