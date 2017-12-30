Dr. Mohebtash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahsa Mohebtash, MD
Dr. Mahsa Mohebtash, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Union Memorial Hospital HO3333 N Calvert St Ste 107, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-6505
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Amazing!!!! She’s the best out there if anyone can do it she can. THIS WORLDS HERO!!! She saved me
- Tehran School Of Medical Sciences
Dr. Mohebtash accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohebtash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohebtash has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohebtash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohebtash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohebtash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohebtash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohebtash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.