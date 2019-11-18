Dr. Hakim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majd Hakim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Majd Hakim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Frederick Internal Mdcn Endcrng65 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 663-3836
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr Hakim's for 10 + years . I have always found her to provide excellent care and she takes time in answering questions along with providing all the info that I needed to understand my medical issues and her plan of care. I am a Registered Nurse and my opinion of the care I and another family member have received from Dr Hakim has been of the highest quality. I have recommended her to family and friends for care.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1598871378
- Geo Washington U Hosp
- St Elizabeth U-Seton Hall U
- St Elizabeth U-Seton Hall U
- Damascus Univ
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Hakim works at
Dr. Hakim speaks Arabic.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakim.
