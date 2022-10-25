Dr. Mandeep Chahil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mandeep Chahil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mandeep Chahil, MD
Dr. Mandeep Chahil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Chahil's Office Locations
Tarrant Neurology Consultants P.A.713 Grainger St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-3968
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr. Mandeep, saved my fathers life from a stoke. He is a great doctor, and i can't thank him enough .
About Dr. Mandeep Chahil, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1003134131
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chahil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chahil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chahil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chahil has seen patients for Concussion and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chahil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chahil speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.