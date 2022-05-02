Dr. Marc Carruth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carruth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Carruth, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Carruth, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Carolina Skin Surgery Center PA2615 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 295-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I interviewed a total of 4 Mohs surgeons and am very grateful that Dr Carruth took care of me. His consult was informative and reassuring. His staff and office are patient centered with great communication and coordination. There was minimal waiting time for path reads between excisions which to me indicated that while he waits for the path and works on other patients he didn't keep me sitting there longer than necessary to find out if we were done or needed to excise more. I felt he took great care to excise the cancer and spare healthy tissue.. Highly recommend
About Dr. Marc Carruth, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Brigham & Women'S Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carruth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carruth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carruth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carruth has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carruth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Carruth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carruth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carruth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carruth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.