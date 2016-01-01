Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Marcus Institute of Integrative Health - Center City925 Chestnut St Ste 120, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare

- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA|Wills Eye Hospital Jefferson Med College
- Wills Eye Hospital Jefferson Med College
- Graduate Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital




