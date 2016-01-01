Overview

Dr. Marc Greenwald, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Greenwald works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.