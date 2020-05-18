Dr. Marc Hamburger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamburger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Hamburger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Hamburger, MD
Dr. Marc Hamburger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Hamburger's Office Locations
ENTAA Care203 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-8840
ENTAA Care11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 997-7979
ENTAA Care14201 Laurel Park Dr Ste 115, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (410) 760-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing ENT! I have been to many others for wax removal and this is the only doctor that you don't feel anything! I even brought my 12 year old daughter who was so happy. He is so patient and professional, knowledgeable and experienced! He has also helped with other conerns. I highly recommend! Staff is so friendly and nice.. great office!
About Dr. Marc Hamburger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1932107935
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- U MD
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
