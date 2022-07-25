Overview of Dr. Marc Lavine, MD

Dr. Marc Lavine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Lavine works at Urological Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.