Dr. Marc Lavine, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Lavine, MD
Dr. Marc Lavine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Lavine's Office Locations
-
1
Urological Associates PC3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 305, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
-
2
Urological Associates PC240 Middletown Blvd Ste 107, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had multiple surgical procedures with Dr. Lavine for kidney stones. Excellent care with him, and at outpatient facility. Trust him implacably.
About Dr. Marc Lavine, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801899281
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Temple University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavine accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavine has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
517 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavine.
