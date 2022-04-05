Dr. Marc Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Mandel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Mandel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They completed their residency with Yale University
Dr. Mandel works at
Locations
Marc Mandel, MD, PC11 Overlook Rd Ste 160, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 608-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mandel took my gallbladder out. Both before, during and after the surgery, I found him highly professional and involved.
About Dr. Marc Mandel, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1326005521
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Brandeis U
Frequently Asked Questions
