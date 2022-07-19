Overview of Dr. Marc Rosen, MD

Dr. Marc Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Rosen works at Podiatry Phoenix Orthopedic Consultants Division of Foot and Ankle George Gendy MD in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.