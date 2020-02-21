Dr. Marc Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Schneider, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
The Christ Hospital Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Associates7545 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 792-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
I felt like a new woman 6 years ago when Dr Marc Schneider performed my rotator cuff repair. He's done it again! I feel like a new woman again, since my knee replacement almost a year ago! If you're wanting a superior result for a sports medicine repair, then definitely...., Dr Schneider is your man!
About Dr. Marc Schneider, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1174524326
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University
- Miami University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.