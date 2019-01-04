Overview of Dr. Marc Werner, MD

Dr. Marc Werner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Werner works at Stahl Eyecare Experts Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Hauppauge, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Stye and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.