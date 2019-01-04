Dr. Marc Werner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Werner, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Werner, MD
Dr. Marc Werner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Werner's Office Locations
Stahl Eyecare Experts Garden City450 Endo Blvd, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 832-8000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:30am - 8:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Manhattan185 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 689-7676Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hauppauge200 Motor Pkwy, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 952-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What a great and caring physician. Been going to him for over twenty years. Would not trust anyone else with my eyes.
About Dr. Marc Werner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- University Ill Eye and Ear Inf
- North Shore U
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Brown Univ
Dr. Werner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werner has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Stye and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Werner speaks Chinese and Spanish.
855 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner.
