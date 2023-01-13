Overview

Dr. Marc Wittenberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Wittenberg works at Neuro Pain Consultants in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.