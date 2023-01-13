Dr. Marc Wittenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Wittenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Wittenberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Wittenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Bloomfield Hills Surgical Center359 Enterprise Ct, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 751-7246
- 2 799 Denison Ct, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 751-7246
-
3
Michigan Orthopaedic Institute33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 220, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 751-7246
-
4
Michigan Anesthesia Providers Plc7091 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 230, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 751-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Wittenberg for about 7 years now and despite that, Dr. Wittenberg always treats me professionally and takes time to address any issues or problems I may have.
About Dr. Marc Wittenberg, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871561654
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
