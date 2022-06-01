Dr. Margaret Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margaret Chang, MD
Dr. Margaret Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
-
1
Sacramento Gastroenterology Medical Group Inc.3939 J St Ste 106, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 339-3655
-
2
NorthBay Occupational Health - Fairfield2470 Hilborn Rd Ste 150, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions (707) 446-7676
-
3
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc5775 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 339-3655
-
4
Modesto Retina Center Inc.1401 Spanos Ct Ste 223, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 549-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Dr. Chang is so good with my mom who is 95. All of the staff in the office are amazing with my mother. They are also efficient and kind.
About Dr. Margaret Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Minnan
- 1477504405
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese and Minnan.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.