Overview of Dr. Margaret Chang, MD

Dr. Margaret Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Fairfield, CA and Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.