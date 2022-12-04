Dr. Garces has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Dr. Margarita Garces, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Garces' Office Locations
South Miami Office6141 Sunset Dr Ste 501, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-6615
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is caring and smart about immune issues.
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1548247521
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
