Dr. Margot O'Donnell, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (12)
Map Pin Small Bryn Mawr, PA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margot O'Donnell, MD

Dr. Margot O'Donnell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Donnell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1062 E Lancaster Ave Ste 23A, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
(610) 642-1030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Depression
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Depression

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2020
    I would highly recommend Dr. O’Donnell. She is kind, caring and extremely patient. She meets you where you are and helps you reach your goals. From the beginning, I knew she was genuine and wanted to help me. She is unique in her field and I am extremely grateful I found her.
    About Dr. Margot O'Donnell, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1083770507
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    The Hospital of The University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    The Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvaia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Villanova University
    Undergraduate School

