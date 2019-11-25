Overview of Dr. Marguerite Bernard, MD

Dr. Marguerite Bernard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Bernard works at CHE Behavioral Health Services in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.