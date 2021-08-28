Dr. Maria Basile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Basile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Basile, MD
Dr. Maria Basile, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Basile works at
Dr. Basile's Office Locations
-
1
Docs Physicians Affiliated With Bimc55 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 252-6020
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors - West 23rd Street309 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 256-7040Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basile?
She shows interest in you. She answers questions in details and gives added support as needed.She interacts with you like a family. She speaks kindly as well Her actions show that she cares about her patients
About Dr. Maria Basile, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1851595839
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basile has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basile works at
Dr. Basile has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Basile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.