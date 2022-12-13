Overview

Dr. Maria Colavincenzo, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Colavincenzo works at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Telogen Effluvium and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.