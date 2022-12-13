See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Maria Colavincenzo, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Colavincenzo, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Colavincenzo works at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Telogen Effluvium and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 802-9667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 13, 2022
    I have seen her now for three visits. She did find in a blood test that one of my #'s was off. Not a normal test docs take, and I have seen some improvements. Stress also added to my hair issues. She told me today to consider trying minoxidil. She is thoughtful in her approach, and I can only say "seems," but she seems to know her stuff. I don't think she's trying to BS her way. She said that so little is known about it, but they have ways to combat the TYPES of hair loss. Which, IMHO, is key to knowing what is going on. I have recommended her to family and friends. Thanks, Dr. Colavincenzo!
    Elle — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Maria Colavincenzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598931719
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Colavincenzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colavincenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colavincenzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colavincenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colavincenzo works at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Colavincenzo’s profile.

    Dr. Colavincenzo has seen patients for Hair Loss, Telogen Effluvium and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colavincenzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Colavincenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colavincenzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colavincenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colavincenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

