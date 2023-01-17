Overview of Dr. Maria Lee, MD

Dr. Maria Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Living At Home Medical, PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.