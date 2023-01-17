Dr. Maria Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Lee, MD
Dr. Maria Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Living At Home Medical, PC7105 3rd Ave PMB 523, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 865-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Elderplan
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee and staff have been very kind and patient in their dealings with my 100 year old (at times unreasonable) mom for the last 3 years. They are courteous to her and always on time for her home visit appointments. The are very considerate of her age and mobility, and go above and beyond to arrange with an outside provider to bring the necessary equipment to run any needed tests so that she does not have to leave her home. They are also conscientious about updating me after each visit despite my living in a different time zone. I highly recommend Dr. Lee and her staff to anyone looking for compassionate, knowledgeable, and reliable physician care at home care for their aging parents.
About Dr. Maria Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1578586467
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
