Dr. Maria Malaga Aragon, MD

Psychiatry
Overview of Dr. Maria Malaga Aragon, MD

Dr. Maria Malaga Aragon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. 

Dr. Malaga Aragon works at Long-term Acute Care Hospital Mosaic Life Care At St. Joseph in Saint Joseph, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malaga Aragon's Office Locations

    Long-term Acute Care Hospital Mosaic Life Care At St. Joseph
    5325 Faraon St, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 271-8133
    Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Outpatient Behavioral Health
    105 Far West Dr Ste 203, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 271-8133

  • Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

About Dr. Maria Malaga Aragon, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952677502
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Malaga Aragon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Malaga Aragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Malaga Aragon works at Long-term Acute Care Hospital Mosaic Life Care At St. Joseph in Saint Joseph, MO. View the full address on Dr. Malaga Aragon’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Malaga Aragon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malaga Aragon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malaga Aragon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malaga Aragon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

