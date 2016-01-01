Dr. Maria Manalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Manalo, MD
Dr. Maria Manalo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Southwest Medical Associates2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Manalo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Manalo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.