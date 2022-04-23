Dr. Maria Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Russell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Russell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.
The Emory Clinic550 Peachtree St NE Fl 9, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 778-3307
Neurosurgery1400 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 658-6233
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
She was very nice and sweet and very helpful I really can’t wait until she does my surgery I just know she is work out the best plan for me
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1689852774
- The University Of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Emory University Department of Surgery
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- General Surgery
