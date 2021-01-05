Overview of Dr. Maria Vega, MD

Dr. Maria Vega, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.



Dr. Vega works at Maria J Vega MD in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.