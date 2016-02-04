Overview

Dr. Maria Vu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Vu works at M Health Fairview Clinic in Saint Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.