Dr. Mariah Pate, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mariah Pate, MD

Dr. Mariah Pate, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Pate works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Clearwater, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL, Largo, FL and Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Throat Pain and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

View Profile
View Profile
View Profile
Dr. Pate's Office Locations

    ENT Associates- Clearwater
    1330 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 (727) 791-1368
    Ear Nose and Throat Associates
    501 Dr Mlk Jr St # S, St Petersburg, FL 33705 (727) 273-8500
    Bardmoor
    8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 170, Largo, FL 33777 (727) 397-8551
    ENT Associates- St. Pete
    6540 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702 (727) 791-1368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Earwax Buildup
Throat Pain
Outer Ear Infection
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysphagia
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Broken Nose
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sinusitis
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Anosmia
Balloon Sinuplasty
Cancer
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Craniopharyngioma
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Ear Disorders
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty)
ENT Cancer
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Facial Skin Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
Hearing Loss
Hyperacusis
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Meniere's Disease
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Oral Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Puncture Aspiration
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sinus Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Swallowing Disorders
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Uvulectomy
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mariah Pate, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700140639
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mariah Pate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pate has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Throat Pain and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

