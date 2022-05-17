Overview of Dr. Mariano Galang III, MD

Dr. Mariano Galang III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY.



Dr. Galang III works at Center For Behavioral Health in Louisville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.