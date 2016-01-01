Dr. Mariel Deutsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariel Deutsch, MD
Dr. Mariel Deutsch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Merrick, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Neurology MIND Care1955 Merrick Rd Ste 204, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 636-3873
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1578723854
- Memoria Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|U.C.L.A|UCLA/VA Greater LA Hlth Care SYs|Va Greater Los Angeles Hlthcare Sys
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- NY Presby Hosp Cornell Campus|Weill Cornell Medical College
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Neurology
