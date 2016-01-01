See All Neurologists in Merrick, NY
Dr. Mariel Deutsch, MD

Neurology
2.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mariel Deutsch, MD

Dr. Mariel Deutsch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Merrick, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Deutsch works at Neurology MIND Care PLLC in Merrick, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deutsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology MIND Care
    1955 Merrick Rd Ste 204, Merrick, NY 11566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 636-3873

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia
Cognitive Function Testing
Memory Evaluation
Dementia
Cognitive Function Testing
Memory Evaluation

Dementia
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Cognitive Function Testing
Memory Evaluation
Alzheimer's Disease
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset
Binswanger's Dementia
Cognitive Disorders
Corticobasal Degeneration
Dementia - Parkinsonian
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease
Frontotemporal Dementia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Lewy Body Dementia
Memory Disorders
Memory Loss
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Parkinsonism
Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA)
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Vascular Dementia
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    About Dr. Mariel Deutsch, MD

    Neurology
    15 years of experience
    English
    1578723854
    Education & Certifications

    Memoria Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|U.C.L.A|UCLA/VA Greater LA Hlth Care SYs|Va Greater Los Angeles Hlthcare Sys
    Weill Cornell Medical College
    Residency
    NY Presby Hosp Cornell Campus|Weill Cornell Medical College
    Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mariel Deutsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deutsch works at Neurology MIND Care PLLC in Merrick, NY. View the full address on Dr. Deutsch’s profile.

    Dr. Deutsch has seen patients for Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deutsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Deutsch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deutsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deutsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

