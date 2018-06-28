Overview of Dr. Marina Jacobson, MD

Dr. Marina Jacobson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobson works at Inna Santkovsky, MD in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.